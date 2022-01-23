-
(MPRN-Washington D.C.) President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next transportation secretary faced a U.S. Senate panel.Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)…
-
Michigan Senator Gary Peters says the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida is a multi-faceted problem that requires several approaches. He says that includes…
-
Senator Gary Peters says Syria is facing a humanitarian crisis and the U.S. should help refugees seeking a safe place. Peters wants the United States to…
-
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have introduced legislation designed to prevent oil spills on the Great Lakes. The Michigan Democrats…
-
In April, the U.S. Postal Service was forced to shut down Oshtemo's mail processing facility to cut costs. But a new bill from U.S. Senator Gary Peters…
-
U.S. Senator Gary Peters says students who default on a student loan deserve a chance to clear their credit rating.Peters has proposed legislation that…
-
U.S. Senator Gary Peters says proposed bi-partisan legislation would help reduce government spending in a common sense fashion. Peters is co-sponsoring…
-
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters stressed the importance of medical training and research on a stop in Kalamazoo earlier today.Peters, who was elected to the Senate…
-
Michigan’s new U.S. Senator says President Obama’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will kick off discussions that will shape next year’s elections.…
-
There is only one Democratic U.S. Senator in this year's freshman class. Gary Peters won the seat left open in Michigan by the retirement of fellow…