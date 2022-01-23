gay rights

-
LGBT rights groups are blasting Governor Rick Snyder’s appointment of an anti-gay minister to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, but the governor is…
-
Lavender Morning is holding a reunion Sept. 30. At a time when few LGBT people were out, the group brought lesbians in Kalamazoo together for reasons of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) MichiganLGBT advocates are examining the results of an election in Houston on a local human rights ordinance to glean lessons that can be…
-
Jen Hsu was packing books at Western Michigan University’s Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay and Transgender Student Services office when she found a couple of paper…
-
A gathering at Kalamazoo College on Sunday, January 23, remembered transgendered people around the world who’ve been killed in hate crimes. But organizers…
-
The Kalamazoo Gay Lesbian Resource Center has named a new executive director. In a news release, the non-profit advocacy group announced that Jay Maddock…
-
Kalamazoo Township trustees have approved a policy that bans discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing. MLive Kalamazoo reporter…
-
Kalamazoo College will screen the documentary How to Survive A Plague, directed by K-College alum David France, Sunday at the Dalton Theatre at 7 p.m. The…