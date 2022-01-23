-
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues at 7 pm tonight with a virtual concert called "Connecting With The Knifics." As bassist Tom Knific,…
On Sunday, Aug 16 at 4 pm, Concerts in the Park will go virtual with a live-streamed concert by the Knific Quartet with guest vocalist Rhea Olivaccé. The…
CORRECTION: IVERSON plays on Friday, Feb 1 at Bell's Eccentric Café. This story aired on the previous Friday, Jan 25, and IVERSON's performance was…
Western Michigan University's Merling Trio and bassist Tom Knific will appear at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck this week to perform a program of…
Renata Knific, professor of violin at Western Michigan University, speaks with Cara Lieurance about her unusual violin recital, featuring works for…
Gene Knific, the son of two Western Michigan University music professors, began studying jazz at the college level while still in high school. After four…
Gene Knific comes by his mixed pedigree of classical and jazz influences honestly.The son of violinist Renata Knific ( professor, Western Michigan…