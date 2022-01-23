-
(MPRN-Detroit) One day before the voter registration deadline in Michigan, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says she’s going to spend the…
-
(MPRN-Flint) Bill Clinton made several stops in Michigan Monday. The former president was in the state to promote Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s…
-
(MPRN-Novi) Donald Trump is coming back to Michigan Friday. The Republican presidential nominee is holding a rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in…
-
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has emerged as one of the top campaign surrogates for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Granholm…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A big section of Michigan’s economy is being targeted by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. According to the U.S. Small…
-
Two Western Michigan University Political Science Professors say Hillary Clinton’s very conventional campaign against Donald Trump’s unorthodox bid for…
-
(MPRN-Philadelphia) Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, Mayor Mike Duggan of Detroit, and former Governor Jennifer Granholm are on the speakers list for the…
-
Two new polls of the presidential race show Democrat Hillary Clinton leading Republican Donald Trump among Michigan voters. The Gongwer News Service says…
-
Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says he doesn’t see how the numbers add up to a Donald Trump victory in Michigan. But he tried to come with a…