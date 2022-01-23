-
A new project hopes to tell a more complete - and inclusive - version of Kalamazoo's history.The Historical and Cultural Landscape Project is part of…
South Haven is celebrating an anniversary. On May 10th, 1869 it was incorporated as a village. Tom Renner, a member of South Haven’s Sesquicentennial…
A new project called “Eastside Voices” is exploring the history of Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood through generational story-telling. The “Eastside…
The U.S. and Iran have a long and fraught history, including the 1979 hostage crisis in Tehran. Dr. Michael Khaghany, a retired cardio thoracic surgeon in…
Tension between the United States and Iran is nothing new. It goes back decades. Dr. Michael Khaghany, a retired cardio thoracic surgeon in Kalamazoo says…
June 19th is "Juneteenth." The annual celebration marks the day in 1865 when African-American slaves in Texas finally learned that they were free, long…
Paw Paw Village Council President Roman Plaszczak says people ask often if Charlie Maxwell is “still around”. The man who became known as the “Sunday…
A new exhibit on the history of baseball in Paw Paw includes bats, balls, scorecards and other items. Village Council President Roman Plaszczak says…
When President Woodrow Wilson agreed to send American troops to northern Russia in 1918, it was only to guard stores in Archangel. But it didn’t take long…
Author James Carl Nelson says as World War I was winding down on November 11, 1918, fighting in northern Russia was getting more intense. He says it was…