Kalamazoo City commissioners heard three hours of complaints at their meeting on Monday, October 18, about the city's decision to evict homeless people…
After weeks of warnings, Kalamazoo Public Safety vacated a homeless encampment off Riverview Drive Wednesday morning. About 50 unhoused residents were…
The remaining residents of a homeless encampment on Kalamazoo’s east side were not evicted on Wednesday, September 29, as expected. City officials say…
Heavy rains in June and July turned a Kalamazoo area homeless encampment into a mud pit.The city has been looking for ways to address the problem while…
A new publication is highlighting the issue of homelessness in Kalamazoo County. The Homefront is a 24-page magazine based on 12 months of…
Kalamazoo County’s Public Housing Commission is holding a press conference this Friday. It’s announcing the opening of a house for homeless veterans.The…
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival - a 73 year-old music organization that presents a series of (mostly) classical concerts each spring - and Open Doors…
A new group called HOPE Through Navigation believes “tiny houses” can have a big impact on the homeless population in Kalamazoo. The group’s founder,…
It’s been two weeks since Kalamazoo City officials broke up the homeless encampment in Bronson Park. Monday night community members, homeless residents…
Steve Berg says people experience homelessness for many different reasons. The vice president of Programs and Policy for the National Alliance to End…