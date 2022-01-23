-
Traffic fatalities in Michigan were up 10% in 2015, compared to the previous year. Numbers released Monday by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety…
(MPRN-Lansing) A package of bills to allow speeds of up to 80 miles an hour on rural highways in Michigan has stalled in the state House. A key bill in…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House panel has approved raising speed limits on some Michigan roadways. The bipartisan bills could increase speed limits up to 75…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers say they’ve reached a deal to increase speed limits on some Michigan roadways. On Tuesday, a state House panel is expected…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) broke its own rule on road safety studies. That’s according to a new report from the…
The Michigan Department of Transportation says adding a third lane to Interstate 94 throughout Southwest Michigan would not prevent enough accidents to…
A massive accident on I-94 in January raised new concerns about how safety of the highway. The Michigan Department of Transportation, and other state…