-
Two community groups hope to start a conversation about infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. They're holding two public forums about the link between…
-
A group in Kalamazoo hopes to cut the area's high infant mortality rate for poor and minority families.Alyssa Stewart s on the governing board of Cradle…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Infant death rates in Michigan are down overall. But race and income still seem to make a difference in whether children live past their…
-
The CEO of YWCA Kalamazoo says “In 30 years we don’t want to be talking about infant mortality in Kalamazoo.” Grace Lubwama says Cradle Kalamazoo will…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) More Michigan mothers are smoking while pregnant. A new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy shows between 2008 and 2014 the…