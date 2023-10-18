-
In the fall of 2020, trafficking survivor Stacy Chambliss found refuge at the Kalamazoo YWCA. A few months later, she was told to leave. That’s where we pick up the story in the conclusion of our series It Happens Here.
In the fall of 2020, things are looking up for trafficking survivor Stacy Chambliss, thanks to the Kalamazoo YWCA. But then something changes.
In the first two parts of our series we meet Stacy Chambliss, and we hear how she went from living a normal life in Portage to running from two men and fearing for her safety. In this story we find out how Stacy came to be trafficked, and how hard it was to get help.
Stacy Chambliss faces a felony charge for a theft she says was committed under duress. But she sought help from the law when she first realized she was in danger.
In this story we meet a woman who says she was trafficked in Kalamazoo — and whose experiences with the justice system and other institutions turned her into a whistleblower.