With a cast of 32 on-stage performers and two dozen in the support crew, the Kalamazoo Civic's Youth Theatre production of Frozen Jr will begin its run on…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's production of Tick, Tick...Boom! opens Jan 10 at the Parrish Theatre. It's the autobiographical musical of the late Jonathan…
Jack Pinto ("Buddy the Elf"), director Tony Humrichouser, choreographer Lesa Denklau, actress Kathleen Weissert ("Deb") and marketing director Janet Gover…
The 91st season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre opens with Matilda The Musical, an adaptation of the classic children's book by Roald Dahl. Cara Lieurance…
War Paint is a musical fresh off its Broadway run ( where it starred Patti Lupone and Christine Ebersole) coming to the Kalamazoo Civic in a new…
The Kalamazoo Civic's Parrish Theatre will be transformed into a tropical paradise of dance and song that simmers with real-world issues in Once On This…
Based on the 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book, and featuring a score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), the musical Chitty Chitty…
Portage West Middle School seventh grader Andrew Klepser and Billy Elliot, the fictional title character of a film (2000) and musical (2005), have at…
The final production of the 2016-17 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre season is Sister Act, the stage adaptation of the 1992 film, with lyrics and music by Glenn…
Side Show, a 1997 musical by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, has been on director Jay Berkow's dream list of shows he's like to to direct. Based on the…