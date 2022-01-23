-
It's known under many names - "gypsy jazz," "jazz manouche," "hot club," or "Django jazz" - and refers to the popular music of 1930s Parisian clubs and…
Jay Gavan is one of the guitarists with Guitar UP!, a surf-rock band he founded with his brother, guitarist Shawn Gavan, seven years ago. This summer they…
On Sunday, July 28, beginning at 1 pm, nine Kalamazoo Academy of Rock bands will take turns entertaining a crowd in the Old Dog Tavern's outdoor beer…
If you follow music in Kalamazoo, you might recognize Jay Gavan’s name from any one of several prominent local bands.Gavan has long played bass in the…