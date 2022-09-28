Three bands with three classic American sounds to play a "Throwback Thursday" showcase

The surf band Guitar UP!, the soul/R&B group The House Bandits, and Zed Zeppelin, a Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring guitarist Rafael Campos are performing an all-ages show on Thursday, Sept 29 starting at 8 pm at Old Dog Tavern. Organizers Jay Gavan and Mike Fuerst are two of Kalamazoo's most essential musicians, with longstanding roles in the folk and rock scenes. Gavan will play in all three groups and Fuerst appears in two. New to Michigan is Mikkael Jeterre, who fronted two California bands in the 2000s: Rosemary's Garden and Gringo Star. A lifetime fan of Staxx Records, Otis Redding and the Blues Brothers, he's taken on lead vocals in The House Bandits.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Gavan, Fuerst and Jeterre talk about how the three bands have distinct styles and song lists even while sharing some musicians. Gavan's son Will Gavan is playing keyboard for The House Bandits, adding a multi-generational element to the evening. Jeterre and Fuerst say it was remarkable how quickly The House Bandits became a cohesive band that uses both classic and original arrangements of their songs.

Admission to Throwback Thursday is $12; the bands will perform in the outdoor garden at Old Dog Tavern.