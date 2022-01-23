-
State Representative John Bizon says it may be time for lawmakers to "think outside the box" to generate more money for roads. The Battle Creek Republican…
Republican State Representative John Bizon has hired a Democrat who ran for the same office to work on his staff in Lansing. Bizon won election in…
Michigan’s 62nd House District will send a new representative to Lansing next year.Democrat Kate Segal currently holds the seat but can’t run again…
John Bizon is a doctor and recently served as president of the Michigan State Medical Society. He is running for the seat currently held by Democrat Kate…