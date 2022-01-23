-
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says “While it’s been a super 10 years for the Dunns, if we could have got here five years earlier it…
Western Michigan University’s next president says he wants to make it “an institution of choice.” Edward Montgomery says that means a university that…
The man who served as the Obama administration’s “car czar” is the next leader of Western Michigan University. Edward B. Montgomery is an economist who…
Western Michigan University’s next president will be likely be announced this week. A special board of trustees meeting has been called for Wednesday. A…
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he’s proud of the increase in international students during his tenure. He says growing from 967 to…
John Dunn says it has been a pleasure and honor to serve as Western Michigan University’s president. Dunn who will retire June 30th says he’s loved…
A 22 member search committee has been created to find Western Michigan University’s next president. It will include three members of Western’s board of…
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he plans to be busy for his final year on the job. Dunn announced Monday that he will step down June…
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he plans to retire next summer. Dunn announced Monday that he’ll step down at the end of June next…
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he’s not convinced that allowing community colleges to offer more four year degrees is a good idea.…