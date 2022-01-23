K-12 schools

-
Kalamazoo County's public health officer says he has no regrets about ordering schools to adopt COVID-19 mask mandates.Jim Rutherford's order includes…
Voters in the Portage School District will consider a large bond issue in August. School Board trustees put the $175-million request on the ballot Monday,…
The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship program was announced 15 years ago this week.Since 2005, it has sent thousands of Kalamazoo Public School students on to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to offer an opinion on whether it’s ever possible for the state to give money to…
Several public schools in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Benton Harbor are getting state improvement grants.The Detroit Free Press says they're among 19…
A new report says Michigan's public schools have less to spend educating students because of rising teacher retirement costs. The Citizens Research…