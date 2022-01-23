-
Note: Since this interview aired, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival has changed the concerts to all-virtual.Chris Ludwa, the artistic director of the Kalamazoo…
-
Dr. Chris Ludwa joins Cara Lieurance to discuss a filmed performance of Faure's Requiem, featuring soprano Jessica Louise Coe and baritone Gerald…
-
Although there endless ways to finish the sentence "Love Is...", love of community is high on the list of Kalamazoo Bach Festival artistic director Chris…
-
At 4 pm on Sunday, Dec 6, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival will release its annual holiday concert online, in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop…
-
Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2015 sonnet "Love Is Love," director Chris Ludwa has created a third program for the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus of…
-
Director Chris Ludwa and Cara Lieurance highlight several musical selections of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus' upcoming Holidays With The Bach…
-
Nobuntu is a five part a cappella vocal ensemble made up of women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 3 they'll visit Kalamazoo as part of…
-
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chamber Singers and Arcato Chamber Ensemble will team up for a program that explores myths, miracles, and faith in music.…
-
Early 20th century songs from diverse points of view for soprano, viola and piano, and Bach mixed with contemporary poetry by Kid Kane are the highlights…
-
The 72nd annual Kalamazoo Bach Festival opens on Friday, April 26 with an evening of songs performed by three soloists: countertenor Terry Barber, soprano…