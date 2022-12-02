Make memories with the Kalamazoo Bach Festival holiday concert

Artistic director Chris Ludwa outlines the Kalamazoo Bach Festival's holiday concert at 4 pm Sunday, December 4 in Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College in a conversation with Cara Lieurance filled with musical excerpts.

This will be the first time in three years that the concert will be held in person, says Ludwa. It's also the first time the festival will welcome duo pianists Pierre and Sophié van der Westhuizen as guest artists.

Details and tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Bach Festival website.

