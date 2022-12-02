© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Make memories with the Kalamazoo Bach Festival holiday concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST
FRN_1017.jpg
FRAN DWIGHT
/
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, led by Chris Ludwa

Artistic director Chris Ludwa outlines the Kalamazoo Bach Festival's holiday concert at 4 pm Sunday, December 4 in Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College in a conversation with Cara Lieurance filled with musical excerpts.

This will be the first time in three years that the concert will be held in person, says Ludwa. It's also the first time the festival will welcome duo pianists Pierre and Sophié van der Westhuizen as guest artists.

Details and tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Bach Festival website.

WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Bach Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
