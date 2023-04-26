© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Hearing “I will teach you” made all the difference to a boy who became a master educator

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT
dafox-bryanrjohnsonaward1200x800.png
College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media, University of Nebraska Omaha
/
Dr. Derrick Fox

Kalamazoo Kids in Tune recently hosted the Teaching Artists Training Institute Midwest Regional Practicum in Kalamazoo. The featured clinician was Dr. Derrick Fox, the Director of Choral Activities and Distinguished Associate Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He will take up a faculty position at Michigan State University in the fall.

Fox is keenly aware of how assistance and positive messages reach some kids and not others, having himself been one of the kids on the cusp of being left out. He tells Cara Lieurance that his focus at the practicum is about reminding educators to keep fresh eyes and ears on their students and staying conscious of how they communicate with them.

Fox remembers that as a boy he was interested in music but couldn’t afford an instrument. A choir director offered to audition him as a singer, and requested “My Country Tis of Thee.” The young Fox was ashamed that he didn’t know the song. But the teacher said, “I will teach you.” It has remained one of the most important memories of his life.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
