kalamazoo neighborhoods

-
A new project called “Eastside Voices” is exploring the history of Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood through generational story-telling. The “Eastside…
-
Kalamazoo resident Joetta Carr says the Southwest Michigan chapter of the Extinction Rebellion wants candidates for mayor and city commission to develop a…
-
Southwest Michigan’s Second Wave On the Ground Kalamazoo Project Editor Theresa Coty O’Neil says the Vine neighborhood is different in many ways from the…
-
Theresa Coty O’Neil says photographs from the 1950’s show a vibrant Washington Square in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood. Her story for the On the Ground…
-
Southwest Michigan’s Second Wave Managing Editor Kathy Jennings says the On the Ground Project launched by Issue Media Group is old-fashioned “shoe…
-
Kalamazoo County Land Bank Executive Director Kelly Clarke says people who live near the former blighted properties helped decide what to do with the…