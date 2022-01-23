-
The Kalamazoo Recorder Players will hold a free concert in the Kiva Auditorium at Friendship Village, on Saturday, May 18 at 3 pm. Music director Dr.…
-
On Saturday, March 23 at the Kalamazoo Public Library, the Kalamazoo Recorder Players will perform at noon in a "pop-up" concert, in a Play The Recorder…
-
Dr. Karen Woodworth, director of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players, says her program "Images of Place And Time" takes inspiration from music of many ages and…
-
As an instrument for adults, the recorder has a lot to offer, says Karen Woodworth, director of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players. The group will celebrate…