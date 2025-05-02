Kalamazoo Recorder Players celebrate 50th anniversary with 4 premieres

A free program of music performed by the Kalamazoo Recorder Players will mark the 50th anniversary of the group, founded in 1974 by Judith Whaley. Karen Woodworth, who became director in 2006, joins Cara Lieurance for a conversation about the group's history and the special features of the anniversary celebration concert. It's set for 2 pm on Sunday, May 4 at Portage United Church of Christ.

New works by a composition collective called Sound Ecologies will get their first performances, and the program also features music by sixteenth-century composers William Byrd and Josquin des Prez and contemporary composers Marg Hall and William Ruthenberg.