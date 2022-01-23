-
Mattresses, furniture, pop bottles, and more. Volunteers fished over a ton of trash out of the Kalamazoo River during the June 2021 Kalamazoo River…
A $245-million settlement to clean up the Kalamazoo River will be the topic of a meeting Tuesday, January 7. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…
For their book on the history of the Kalamazoo River Western Michigan University Geography Professor Lisa DeChano-Cook and the department’s Administrative…
Funding for Great Lakes programs is protected in the latest federal budget signed into law by President Donald Trump, but Gary Wilson, contributor to…
People aren’t supposed to eat the fish out of the Kalamazoo River, but many still do. Fish in the river are contaminated with PCBs - the toxin leftover…
Many people want to see the Otsego City Dam removed - including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA unveiled possible options for the next…
The Environmental Protection Agency ordered what’s called a “time-critical removal action” for the area behind the Otsego Township Dam. The failing…
State officials say that the 2010 oil spill in the Kalamazoo River likely won’t lead to long-term problems for residents who breathed in oil-related…
Kalamazoo River Cleanup Coalition Executive Director Gary Wager says the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to clean up the former Allied Paper…
A coalition of federal and state environmental agencies wants to remove two dams near Otsego. The Kalamazoo River natural resource trustees say removing…