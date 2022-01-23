-
Kalamazoo County has a plan for reducing domestic violence. It’s working toward launching a “Trauma Court” for repeat offenders that would seek to change…
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, the Kalamazoo YWCA will host its annual walk and vigil Monday evening, October 29, to honor…
Although the official release date isn't until March 2019, Kalamazooans have an early chance to hear music from Ashley Daneman's newest album of original…
A new shelter for victims of human trafficking will open in Kalamazoo early next year. The Kalamazoo YWCA says state and local funding will support the…
The Kalamazoo YWCA is looking for volunteers to help victims of sexual abuse. It will hold “supportive volunteer” training sessions September 15 and 16.…
The Director of Training and Community Impact for the YWCA of Kalamazoo, Sherry Brockoway, says the conversation about race is alive and well in…
YWCA Kalamazoo Project Coordinator Emily Deering says whether it meets the legal definition of a hate crime, it’s important to recognize hate speech.The…
Musician Elizabeth Bruce, the organist at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, speaks to Cara Lieurance about L.O.V.E. (Living Our Vows Everywhere), a…
Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director…
Long-time educator Juanita Goodwin is this year’s winner of the Kalamazoo YWCA Lifetime Woman of Achievement Award. Goodwin retired in 1992 after a varied…