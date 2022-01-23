-
Kellogg has said publicly for the first time that it may close "at least one of its cereal plants" in the United States. The company again called on union…
How do you convince policy makers to support your company’s agenda? George Franklin, whose had a long career in government relations at the Kellogg…
Kellogg's profits were down 16% in the second quarter, compared to a year ago. Lower cereal sales were the main cause of the lower profits. Kellogg says…
In October the group Forest Heroes called for Kellogg to cut ties with agribusiness corporation Wilmar. Representatives of the advocacy group said that…
The group Forest Heroes has spent part of the fall calling for Kellogg to end its partnership with agribusiness corporation Wilmar International. WMUK's…