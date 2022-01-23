-
Two-Thousand-Twenty marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. A new-stained glass window…
-
Today, the Ladies' Library Association building, a two-story, red brickfaced structure, seems a natural part of the landscape at 333 S. Park St., at the…
-
Did you know downtown Kalamazoo is believed to be home to the nation's first building financed and built by and for a women's club, and still used for its…
-
The Arcadia Winds, joined by pianist Barbara Hong, will present a free concert at 7:30 pm at the Ladies Library Building tonight. The concert begins with…
-
The Arcadia Winds are a group of accomplished amateur musicians who like to challenge themselves with great works. On the opening of their fourth season…
-
The Ladies' Library Association in Kalamazoo has recently broken ground on a $2.1 million project to make its historic 130-year-old building more…