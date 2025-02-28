Rare gems of women composers to shine at Kalamazoo salon recital

Oboist Ann Lemke and pianist Amanda Sabelhaus’ musical partnership began approximately 20 years ago when their daughters were young. Their shared passion for the music of women composers deepened during the pandemic, leading to their album, "Oboe Salon," released under the group name Ginkgoh Salon. On Sunday, Mar 9 at 4 pm, the duo will present a special program of mostly 19th century works by women at the Ladies Library Association, in a Women’s History Month event.

A special highlight of the program will be the music of Kalamazoo composer Margery Selden, whose 100th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year. "It’s just been wonderful discovering her beautiful hymns,” says Lemke in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. She also credits Sharon Carlson, Elizabeth Kraatz and Karen Woodworth of the LLA with providing a wealth of information on Selden.

The Ladies' Library Association, a red brick mansion on Park St. with an intimate hall upstairs, shares an historical connection with the era of these composers. "What I find so fascinating about the Ladies Library Association is that dating back to the mid-19th century -- the same time as these women were composing and performing in the salon -- is when [the Ladies Library Association] first formed and was promoting the education of women and has been continuing since then," Lemke said.

Tickets for the International Women's Day Salon Recital are available for $30 through a link at the Ladies Library Association website.