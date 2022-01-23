-
The race in the 20th State Senate District that covers Kalamazoo County is a rematch. Republican incumbent Maragret O'Brien of Portage again faces…
-
Former State Representative LorenceWenke is running for Congress this fall as a Libertarian.A news release says Wenke will run for the 6th Congressional…
-
Former State Representative Lorence Wenke is running for office again, this time with a different political party. Wenke served on the Kalamazoo County…
-
The Republican primary in the state Senate district that includes Kalamazoo County this August is suddenly a lot smaller. Former state representative and…
-
Republican State Representative Margaret O'Brien will run for state Senate in a new district that will be made up of Kalamazoo County. O'Brien currently…