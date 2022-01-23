-
Matthew Fries is looking forward to performing in the Wellspring Theatre at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Jul 22, with his friends John Hébert on bass and Keith…
On Friday, Feb 7 at 8 pm, Kanola Band will host and perform a live concert recording/party at the Jazz & Creative Institute in Kalamazoo. Drummer Jeff…
Pianist Matthew Fries, bassist Phil Palombi, and drummer Keith Hall have performed together as Tri-Fi for over 15 years and recorded five albums. Tri-Fi…
In two sessions, at 6 and 8 pm on Friday, jazz pianist Matthew Fries and bassist Phil Palombi will record a concert in an intimate live setting in front…
Matthew Fries is an established New York City-based jazz pianist who has performed with a wide variety of jazz singers and instrumentalists.He joins Jazz…
The jazz trio Tri-Fi - Matthew Fries, piano; Phil Palombi, bass, and Keith Hall, drums - is garnering wide praise for its fifth album, Staring into the…