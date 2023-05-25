© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Jazz in the Crawlspace Series brings singer Emily Braden to Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
Jazz singer Emily Braden
Melissa M. Hill
/
Jazz singer Emily Braden

Jazz musicians Matthew Fries and Emily Braden became friends through the New York jazz scene and through singer Curtis Stigers, a mentor for both. They’ll reunite onstage at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 26 at the Crawlspace Theatre in the KNAC Center’s Crawlspace Theatre along with Fries’ fellow WMU faculty musicians Carlo de Rosa and Keith Hall on bass and drums.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Emily Braden introduces music from her new album Cannon and Sparrow as she and Fries share stories about their musical journeys. Braden was raised in Boise, Idaho — Stigers’ hometown — and made her voice match the greats she loved, like Ella Fitzgerald. That talent brought her to New York City, where she began a deeper exploration of her own style and contemporary influences.

Tickets and more information are available here. The Crawlspace Theatre features cabaret-style seating and a new drink menu.

Tags
WMUK Culture Jazz in the CrawlspaceMatthew Fries
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content