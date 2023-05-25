Jazz in the Crawlspace Series brings singer Emily Braden to Kalamazoo

Jazz musicians Matthew Fries and Emily Braden became friends through the New York jazz scene and through singer Curtis Stigers, a mentor for both. They’ll reunite onstage at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 26 at the Crawlspace Theatre in the KNAC Center’s Crawlspace Theatre along with Fries’ fellow WMU faculty musicians Carlo de Rosa and Keith Hall on bass and drums.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Emily Braden introduces music from her new album Cannon and Sparrow as she and Fries share stories about their musical journeys. Braden was raised in Boise, Idaho — Stigers’ hometown — and made her voice match the greats she loved, like Ella Fitzgerald. That talent brought her to New York City, where she began a deeper exploration of her own style and contemporary influences.

Tickets and more information are available here. The Crawlspace Theatre features cabaret-style seating and a new drink menu.