ASK Family Services has teamed up with two other Kalamazoo-area mental health agencies. Together they’re offering a phone service called a warmline, as…
Kama Tai Mitchell, of Kalamazoo, never set out to create a nonprofit, but says she’s proud that more than five years later her Rootead Enrichment Center…
Stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health for some people. And that's raising concern about suicide rates.Maricela Alcalá…
A new program aims to help people of color in Kalamazoo County who've experienced race-based trauma.The Black and Brown Therapy Collective puts victims in…
Public defender’s offices provide free legal help for criminal defendants who can’t afford an attorney. But Kalamazoo County’s office also provides…
The COVID-19 crisis is having an impact on mental as well as physical health.Dr. Nishani Samaraweera is a clinical psychologist at the Ascension Borgess…
The coronavirus pandemic has people feeling anxious and isolated. But a mental health agency in Kalamazoo says there are ways to cope.Maricela Alcala is…
Vicksburg High School is one of 35 schools around the country to get funding for a teen mental health pilot program. It's called "Teen Mental Health First…
Is it the "stigma" of getting mental health services that keeps more African-Americans from seeking them? Not entirely. Dr. Arthur James, one of two…
A new conference exploring African-American mental health issues opens on Thursday, May 2 in Kalamazoo. Maternal and infant health expert Dr. Arthur James…