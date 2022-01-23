-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Court of Appeals says a father whose daughter killed his son with an illegal firearm will remain in prison for manslaughter…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A conservative radio host lost his fight against the Detroit News Wednesday. The Michigan Court of Appeals said associating The Political…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Court of Appeals has struck down a rule that’s supposed to prevent bars and party stores from selling drug paraphernalia. A…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Colleges are allowed to ban guns on their campuses. That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. Of the three judges…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Teachers don’t have to wait if they want to drop out of their union. That ruling was handed down Wednesday by the Michigan Court of…
-
(MPRN-Undated) A dog in Michigan is not considered legally dangerous until it bites or attacks someone. That’s the word from the state Court of Appeals.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) If it has roots and leaves, in Michigan, it’s a plant. That’s the legal definition now that the Michigan Court of Appeals has made a ruling…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled drinking too much and operating a car in your own driveway is not illegal drunk driving. The case…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could make it easier for criminal defendants to win new trials. Lorinda Swainwas…
-
A lawsuit claiming juvenile inmates were sexually assaulted and harassed while being housed as adults has been dismissed. Plaintiffs claim guards failed…