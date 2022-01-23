-
(MPRN-Lansing) At least half of students in every grade scored “below proficient” on every subject of this year’s state standardized test, M-STEP. Still,…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan students struggled with the state’s new standardized test. The Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday released the first…
(MPRN-Lansing) The public comment period is winding down for proposed new state science and social studies standards. The Michigan Department of Education…
The Michigan Department of Education is receiving more than $500,000 in federal grants to cover the costs of advanced placement tests for low-income…
The new head of the Michigan Department of Education says he’ll act on his own to improve teacher evaluations if lawmakers fail to do so.The state Senate…