michigan department of environmental quality

(MPRN-Lansing) Nestle will be able to increase the amount of water it can take from a well in West Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environmental…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs more asbestos inspectors but doesn’t have the funding to pay for them, according to the Legislature’s Auditor General. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state of Michigan is in federal court trying to force the city of Flint to accept a deal to get safe drinking water. The lawsuit…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state of Michigan has scrapped a risk study on Enbridge’s Line 5 and fired the contractor just a week before a first draft of the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan. The state spends about…
(MPRN-Lansing) A bottled water company wants permission to pump more water from the Muskegon River Watershed. Local environmental groups are pushing back.…
(MPRN-Lansing) A global bottled water company is asking the state for permission to more than double how much water it’s withdrawing from the ground in…
If you enjoy long walks through the mud, scaling fences, and doing paperwork under the hot sun - you’d love working for the Michigan Department of…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder’s new environmental protection chief goes before a state Senate committee for a confirmation hearing. But Department…
Governor Rick Snyder has taken hits for naming an oil company lobbyist to run the state’s environmental protection department. But the governor says…