Michigan film incentives

Last summer, Governor Rick Snyder announced that Michigan would no longer offer film incentives. Since then very few big box office hits have found their…
Last week, Michigan officials announced that the movie “Looking for Alaska,” based on the novel by John Green, was going to be filmed in both Southeast…
It looks like Michigan will likely join only a handful of states that do not offer incentives for filmmakers. A bill to eliminate the state’s film office…
(MPRN-Lansing) Budget talks are wrapping up at the state Capitol. As part of the discussion, lawmakers are looking to cut Michigan’s $50 million film…
(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation to end Michigan’s film incentive program could face a major obstacle in the state Senate. House Bill 4122 is moving quickly…
Michigan’s film credits are a step closer to being eliminated by the state Legislature. A House panel approved a bill Wednesday that would end the program…
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s a new fight underway at the state Capitol over Michigan’s tax credit for film, TV, and digital video projects. And some advocates…