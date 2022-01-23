Michigan gas tax

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House met into the night to adopt a road-funding plan, but it seems that a final deal on paying for road repairs remains elusive.…
-
The Legislature is on a summer break until mid-August. The House and the Senate both adjourned Tuesday with no quorums and no votes on road funding. The…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he hasn’t given up on getting a deal for more than a $1 billion dollars in new road revenue through the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s no road funding deal to speak of as state representatives leave Lansing for the week. That means a vote on any plan will have to…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) GOP leaders in the state House are working to assemble enough Republican votes to pass a road funding plan that’s likely to raise…
-
The state House briefly returns from its summer break this week to take up the debate over road funding. It will consider a state Senate plan that differs…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in the state Legislature are criticizing Republican plans to boost road funding. That’s as the House gets set to take up the…
-
The state Senate has approved its $1.5 billion plan to boost road funding. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley cast two tie-breaking votes on bills to gradually raise…
-
The state Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on a road funding proposal that includes a possible income tax rollback. A state Senate panel approved a…
-
Republican leaders in the state House hope to hold a vote Wednesday on their proposal to boost road funding by about $1 billion a year. New money for…