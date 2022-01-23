Michigan marijuana laws

-
(MPRN-Spring Lake) Maxwell Lorincz lives in Spring Lake near Lake Michigan with his wife and their six-year-old son. At least, they did live with their…
State lawmakers are considering taxing and tracking medical marijuana in Michigan. Bill sponsors are expected to tack those and other changes onto bills…
(MPRN-Lansing) Attorneys specializing in marijuana law now have their own division within the State Bar of Michigan. The state Supreme Court and the…
Having a Michigan medical marijuana card does not provide sweeping immunity from drug charges, according to a ruling from the state Supreme Court. But, at…
A study by the American Civil Liberties Union shows wide racial disparities in arrests related to marijuana possession. The study finds that…
A West Michigan lawmaker has proposed legislation that allow local units of government to approve medical marijuana dispensaries in their city or…
A Kalamazoo-based attorney who has been advocate for decriminalizing marijuana says Michigan could vote in 2016 on a law for limited legalization of…