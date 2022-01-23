Michigan medicaid expansion

-
The State Senate adjourned Wednesday without voting on an expansion of Medicaid. Minority Democrats tried to force a vote on the issue but failed.The…
Governor Snyder came to Southwest Michigan this week to try and rally support for expanding Medicaid. State House Speaker Jase Bolger made the case in a…
Governor Snyder made a stop Wednesday morning at Pennock Hospital in Hastings before heading on to the Family Health Center in Battle Creek. Snyder says…
The state Senate has gone on summer recess without a vote on Medicaid expansion. Governor Rick Snyder wanted the Senate to approve extending health care…
The Michigan Senate could vote this week on a proposal to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. The Detroit News reports that a fierce battle is expected…
The Michigan Senate approved a budget on Wednesday for the state's next fiscal year. The 49.5-billion dollar spending plan includes increases for local…