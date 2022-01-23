michigan unemployment

-
There's a grassroots group in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood gaining national attention for its success finding employment for harder-to-place job…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s a fight brewing in the Legislature over compensation for people wrongly accused of ripping off the state’s unemployment…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A group of experts will try to figure out how a state computer glitch wrongly accused thousands of people of fraud. Between October of 2013…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s monthly job rate has dropped slightly to 4.6 percent. But it’s not because more people are working. The one-tenth of a…
-
The latest report on West Michigan’s industrial economy finds it was flat last month. The Director of Supply Management Research for Grand Valley State…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s monthly jobless rate remains unchanged at 4.8 percent. There was an increase in hiring, but that was accompanied by roughly the…
-
Unemployment rates in both the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were down nearly a percentage point in March, compared to a year ago. The…
-
January unemployment rates for both the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets have dropped over the last year. The State Department of Technology,…
-
(MPRN-Undated) Michigan’s jobless rate is at its lowest level since June of 2001. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a…