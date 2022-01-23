-
A petition to raise Michigan’s minimum wage will likely move another step toward signature-gathering. Its summary language is scheduled for consideration…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan started the New Year with a hike to the state’s minimum wage.The wage was raised 35 cents. It’s now $9.25 cents an hour. But some…
(MPRN-Lansing) More petition campaigns are looking to begin collecting signatures as they take aim at the 2018 ballot. One of the campaigns seeks to…
(MPRN-Lansing) A higher minimum wage was the demand of protestors at the State Capitol Monday. They want Governor Rick Snyder and the legislature to boost…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a bill that stops local governments from adopting their own ordinances that cover wages and working conditions. The new…
State Senator Margaret O'Brien says her vote against legislation to ban local governments from enacting ordinances to regulate employee wages and benefits…
(MPRN-Lansing) Local minimum wage and benefit ordinances in place before this year would no longer be preempted by a controversial bill in the state…
A bill that would end local wage and benefit laws has cleared the state Senate. The legislation would stop communities from setting their own living wage…
The state House has adopted a controversial bill that would preempt local “living wage” laws and other workplace rules and ordinances. Three Republicans…
Voters will not be considering whether to raise the state’s minimum wage in the election this November.The Board of State Canvassers has ruled that a…