This November, for Native American Heritage month, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is emphasizing food sovereignty. The tribe is sharing…
Monica Washington Padula is a trailblazer in Kalamazoo. The multi-instrument, classically trained musician and music educator of African-American and…
A new project hopes to tell a more complete - and inclusive - version of Kalamazoo's history.The Historical and Cultural Landscape Project is part of…
One of the longest-running indie films in recent years is making a few stops in West Michigan September 26 through 28.Although Neither Wolf Nor Dog…
Pat Lynn says history can’t be changed but she says removing the sculpture from the Fountain of the Pioneers in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park would help heal…
Linda Cypret-Kilbourne says the name Redskins turns her stomach. One of the founders of the Michigan Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media says the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in Lansing want to make schools get rid of mascots that may be considered racially insensitive. The legislation would prevent all…
This year’s Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will feature a performance by Gary Stroutsos. He’s a flutist from Seattle possibly best known for playing…
Chicago photographer and Potawatomi member Sharon Hoogstraten has been photographing Potawatomi people in their regalia for the past eight years. She’ll…
In April, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced that it would put its Native American art collections in the same wing as other…