It’s that time of year where Kalamazoo County playwrights come together to do staged readings of new work. The 8th annual Theatre Kalamazoo New Play…
Emilio Rodriguez is this year’s guest of honor at the annual Theatre Kalamazoo New Play Festival, February 3rd and 4th at the Judy K. Jolliffe Theatre…
On February 5th and 6th, Theatre Kalamazoo is putting on its 6th annual New Play Festival. At the festival, playwrights do script-in-hand run-throughs of…
This weekend Kalamazoo playwrights will share their latest work at the 5th Annual Theatre Kalamazoo New Play Festival.Steve Feffer is an associate…
The New Play Festival January 25 and 26 features ten plays written by Kalamazoo playwrights.“I doubt that very many towns this size have so many talented…