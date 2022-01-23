-
A state lawmaker says communities should have a voice in the process of decommissioning nuclear power plants. State Representative Jon Hoadley has…
Closing the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township means finding a place for spent nuclear fuel and determining where power currently generated…
Plans to close the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant sooner than was previously announced caught many people by surprise. But Midwest Energy News reporter…
Officials at D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman may have found what caused a steam pipe to burst in July. The plant was shut down for a week last month…
Congressman Dan Kildee says the freedom of innocent Americans shouldn't be connected to nuclear negotiations with Iran. The Democrat, who represents Flint…
Congressman Dan Kildee says there should be a better way to store nuclear waste. The Democrat from Flint says a proposed facility in Canada isn't a good…