Local environmental groups could take the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant to court this spring. The organizations say the aging plant near South Haven wants…
Despite another radioactive leak, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission says overall the Palisades Nuclear Power plant has operated safely over the past year.…
A social activist says nuclear power is expensive for the public, and a safety risk. Alfred Meyer is a member of the board of directors of Physicians for…
The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant remains offline because of a leak in a safety injection refueling tank. West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton toured the…
UPDATE: Upton says he will tour the Palisades plant on Monday, May 13th, along with Nuclear Regulatory Commission member Kristine Svinicki.Congressman…