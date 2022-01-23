-
(MPRN-Lansing) Pressure’s growing on Michigan’s congressional Republicans who have to make a decision whether to support a healthcare overhaul that could…
(MPRN-Lansing) About 230,000 Michiganders receive the federal healthcare subsidies upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. A number of state…
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld "Obamacare" subsidies in states that use the federal insurance exchange. The decision affects more than 228,000…
(MPRN-Undated) Congressman Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) says Republicans are getting ready with replacement plans in case the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down…
Free professional help is being offered Thursday for people who need assistance enrolling in health care plans. The events sponsored by Enroll Kalamazoo…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says the website "should have been the easy part" of launching the new health care law. Upton is chairman of the…
The group Enroll America wants people to be aware that changes are coming October first. The non-profit group is seeking to let people know about health…