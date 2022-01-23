-
A state lawmaker says communities should have a voice in the process of decommissioning nuclear power plants. State Representative Jon Hoadley has…
On Friday, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a plan to let Consumers Energy end its power purchase agreement with Palisades’ owner…
An anti-nuclear activist says Palisades Nuclear Power Plant will still be a concern even after it’s closed. Chris Williams advocated for the shutdown of…
Closing the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township means finding a place for spent nuclear fuel and determining where power currently generated…
If Palisades Nuclear Power Plant shuts down next year, where will the nuclear waste go? The short answer is probably nowhere. Jody Flynn has spent her…
If you get your power from Consumers Energy, you’ve likely been putting money into a savings account for Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for years.…
Palisades Nuclear Power Plant is expected to close next year. That means more than 600 people will lose their jobs. That could also spell bad news for Van…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says the 21st Century Cures Act means “we will find cures for these diseases…years before we otherwise would…
Plans to close the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant sooner than was previously announced caught many people by surprise. But Midwest Energy News reporter…
Palisades Nuclear Power Plant operated safely last year despite an unexpected shut down. That’s according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The plant…