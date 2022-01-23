Pete Strazdas

-
Portage Mayor Peter Strazdas says he won't run again this fall. Meanwhile a member of the city council has announced she's running for mayor. Strazdas…
-
Kalamazoo Vice-Mayor Don Cooney says the city should seriously consider putting an income tax proposal before voters.He says the city faces a long-term…
-
Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell and Portage Mayor Peter Strazdas say the cities will continue looking for ways to cooperate, improve service and save…
-
The City of Portage will go at least a couple of weeks without an acting city manager when Maurice Evans retires April 1. But a decision from the…
-
The Portage City Council has voted to seek applications for acting city manager. That means it’s all but certain the position will not be filled when…
-
The Portage City Council will hold a special meeting next week to consider the appointment of an acting city manager. Current Portage manager Maurice…
-
Portage City Council members say they hope to decide soon how they’ll select the city’s next manager. Maurice Evans announced his retirement on Monday…