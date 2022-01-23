-
(MPRN-Lansing) An electrical cable that leaked hundreds of gallons of mineral oils into the Straits of Mackinac will be inspected – as soon as the weather…
(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy will be on the hot seat when the Michigan pipeline safety board meets Monday in Lansing. The Canadian company will be asked…
(MPRN-Lansing) State officials say they’re growing increasingly frustrated as Enbridge Energy reports new spots where Line Five has exposed metal. Line…
(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy says this year was not the first time some protecting coating was scraped off the exterior of Line 5. Line 5 is the oil and…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line Five energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits…
(MPRN-Lansing) New public meetings began Thursday about the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. Several state agencies and the authors of a report…
A National Wildlife Federation Pipeline Specialist says an oil spill like one on the Kalamazoo River seven years would be “a Flint-sized disaster” if it…
(MPRN-Lansing) It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting Monday. The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a…
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court says an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs through a northern Michigan national forest does not need a new permit to…
