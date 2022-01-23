-
Jamaal May is one of the guest poets at this year’s Kalamazoo Poetry Festival along with Natalie Diaz. Both poets will read at the Kalamazoo Institute of…
Marcel “Fable” Price, a member of the poetry group, The Diatribe, will host a poetry showcase on Friday, May 8th called “Spoken Murals”, at the Kalamazoo…
Writer Cal Freeman is from Detroit, and his poems are about very Detroit things. Municipal debt. Foreclosures. The UAW. Freeman will be coming to Bookbug…
Retirement, Elizabeth Kerlikowske says with a grin, has her busier than ever, deep in art projects and encouraging other artists. A retired professor of…
The Kalamazoo group Friends of Poetry is holding a reading Tuesday night called “Can Poetry Be Funny?” The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kalamazoo…
Western Michigan University PhD student and creative writing instructor IlianaRocha has won the Association for Writers and Writing Programs’ Donald Hall…
Kalamazoo poet Jennifer Clark’s work has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes and a Rhysling Award. Now she’s released her first book of poetry,…
Tonight, poet Darius Gardner will be performing spoken word in conjunction with the Black Arts Festival. It's one of three performances he's got scheduled…
Larry Sawyer and LinaVitkauskas of Chicago are busy poets. In addition to publishing numerous poetry books, they helped start the Chicago School of…
Growing up during the era of 80's hip-hop, Kevin Coval had his eyes opened to a world of poetry he never knew existed by dissecting the lyrics of his…