The City of Portage is poised to make its facilities more energy-efficient. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a roughly $1 million plan developed…
Portage public school district voters will give a thumbs-up or down Tuesday on a bond request.PPS wants to borrow $175,725,000, which would cover the cost…
Family-friendly summer events that were cancelled last year are back on as Michigan’s pandemic restrictions ease.A new event “slithered” out last weekend…
The Portage District Library is closed until early May, 2021. It's moving to a temporary location while its building is expanded.Colin Whitehurst is the…
The mayor of Portage says her city is excited about hosting President Joe Biden on Friday, February 19.Patricia Randall will be among those greeting Biden…
The Portage City Council says it generally avoids weighing in on problems beyond its immediate control. But it’s poised to make an exception for climate…
While Portage voters were electing leaders Tuesday, the city manager was getting a vote of confidence. Laurence Shaffer was given high marks in all areas,…
Portage has a new mayor. Unofficial results of Tuesday's election show Patricia Randall defeating fellow City Council member Nasim Ansari 4,235 votes to…
On November 7, voters in the City of Portage will select a new mayor and fill three seats on the City Council. WMUK invited the candidates to speak at a…
The City of Portage is trying to decide what to do about its deer problem. The Portage Environmental Board will hold a public meeting about the issue…