Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson easily won a second term on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.Anderson is the director of housing at Integrated Services of…
While Portage voters were electing leaders Tuesday, the city manager was getting a vote of confidence. Laurence Shaffer was given high marks in all areas,…
On November 7, voters in the City of Portage will select a new mayor and fill three seats on the City Council. WMUK invited the candidates to speak at a…
Portage Mayor Peter Strazdas says he won't run again this fall. Meanwhile a member of the city council has announced she's running for mayor. Strazdas…
Kalamazoo Vice-Mayor Don Cooney says the city should seriously consider putting an income tax proposal before voters.He says the city faces a long-term…
The Portage City Council has made it illegal within the city to withhold housing, a job or everyday services like health care because of someone’s sexual…
Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell and Portage Mayor Peter Strazdas say the cities will continue looking for ways to cooperate, improve service and save…
Voters in Portage will elect a mayor and three members to the City Council on November third. All of the candidates participated in a forum on Wednesday…
The Portage City Council will not take further action on a complaint brought by a city employee against Acting City Manager Laurence Shaffer. Shaffer is…
Portage city officials say 17 people have applied to become the next acting city manager. The acting manager would fill the position until Portage finds a…